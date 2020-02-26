What To-Do in LA This Weekend? We've Got You Covered

This weekend in Los Angeles offers a plethora of activities. Whether you're walking for a breast cancer survivor, getting inspired at the Women Empower X event, or are lucky enough to see Ms.Winfrey in the flesh, L.A. has something for everyone to do.

Friday, Feb. 28.

Bless Up LA! – THE BEST AFRO-CARIBBEAN PARTY IN LA

DANCEHALL + AFROBEATS + SOCA – AFRO-HOUSE + HIP HOP + R&B

Join us for a night of music, good vibes, tribal face painting, drinks & food. Explore an eclectic range of diaspora music, from Sean Paul, Wizkid to Machael Montano.

9:00 PM - February 29, 2:00 AM

District 7 DTLA - 555 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, Feb. 29.

2020 Susan G. Komen LA County MORE THAN PINK Walk

On February 29th, we will walk for the people who can't: For those too weakened by treatment to join. For those who are suffering. For those we have lost. Together we will fight back against breast cancer.

7:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Dodger Stadium -- 1000 Vin Scully Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012

Women Empower X Los Angeles 2020

Women Empower X (WEX) is the premier event for entrepreneurs, leaders, and executives. Our events bring together the most powerful and inspiring women with a focus on providing the knowledge, tools, and community to help take their business and life to the next level. At WEX you’ll be able to learn from industry experts, network with entrepreneurs and change-makers, discover tools to grow your business, and feel empowered to create a positive change.

Los Angeles Convention Center -- 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Margarita Crawl Los Angeles

Multiple Venues! Discounted Drinks at all venues! - Free take-home giveaways limited quantities.

2p-8p

6669 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90028

2020 Covina Rotary Hop Festival

Games, beer, music, and food

4 – 10 AM

Covina District Field - 220 W Puente St, Covina, CA

WW PRESENTS: OPRAH'S 2020 VISION: YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS

Oprah Winfrey Live in Los Angeles, California! Oprah Winfrey is back for The Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus in 2020 with special interview guest Jennifer Lopez!

​THE FORUM

9 AM

L.A. Cookie Con & Sweets Show

Follow the crumbs to Fairplex in Pomona. In 2020, Cookie Con is at the ​Fairplex Pomona Convention Center. For two days, the Fairplex Pomona Convention Center becomes cookie heaven. The LA Cookie Con and Sweets Show is the West Coast’s biggest baking and pastry convention. Attendees can enjoy samples from vendors offering cookies, candy, chocolate, coffee, ice cream, beverages and savories. Classes, demonstrations and activities are held throughout the day, including fondant work, pastry decorating, baking, and candy apple making. Memories can be preserved at the free photo booth. Celebrity chefs include Ron Ben Israel, Adriano Zumbo and Duff Goldman.

10 AM – Sun, Mar 1, 5 PM

Fairplex - 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA

Santa Anita Chili Cook-Off

The Santa Anita Chili Cook-Off returns with a new round of chefs who are all determined to win over your taste buds and the champion title. Along with admission, tickets include 10 two-ounce chili tastings, one craft beer or wine.

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 1.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Philadelphia 76ers at STAPLES Center, in Los Angeles, California on March 1, 2020.

12:30 – 2:30 PM

STAPLES CENTER

AUTO CLUB 400

Get ready for NASCAR's only stop in Southern California right here at Auto Club Speedway! Your race ticket includes access into the Fan Zone for awesome food and activations, live music, stunt shows, kids activities, and so much more! PLUS FREE PARKING the entire weekend. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the experience!

7:00 PM

​AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY OF CALIFORNIA

